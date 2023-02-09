Starting March 1, Hong Kong is launching a raffle for 500,000 airline tickets. They will be drawn in the next six months.

A large-scale advertising campaign called «Hello Hong Kong» in the city was prepared for more than 2 years. It should revive the tourism sector because the pandemic has left the industry in decline: 56 million people a year before the pandemic normally visited Hong Kong; by 2022, that number had dropped to about 100,000.

Where should I go to get tickets? Go to the World of Winners website. This is the international airport through which the raffle will be conducted.

How will the tickets be distributed? The process will be divided into three stages: from March 1 to April 1, residents of South-East Asia will be able to take part in the lottery; then residents of mainland China will try their luck; and since May 1, it will be possible to join the lottery from all other parts of the world. The number of tickets for each region will be distributed based on anticipated demand and the composition of tourists before the pandemic.

Tickets will not be the only thing given away. In addition to the main prize, you can also get vouchers (totaling a million), which provide discounts on food, transport, hotels, etc. They will be distributed at the four border checkpoints.

What else does the city plan to do to attract tourists? Throughout 2023, the city will host more than 250 events and festivals, including the Hong Kong Marathon, the Clockenflap music festival, Art Basel, and the Hong Kong Rugby Sevens.

Keep in mind that non-residents of Hong Kong (ages 12 and over) will still be required to prove that they’ve been vaccinated. Masks must also be worn: on public transportation and in closed and open public places.