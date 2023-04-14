Four Special Economic Zones will appear in Saudi Arabia, which will be the center of attraction for investors. His Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud has launched a plan to create them.

Four Special Economic Zones will appear near Riyadh, in Jizan, in the port city of Ras Al-Khair, and in the King Abdullah Economic City in Jeddah. They will be open to investors from all over the world.

Foreigners will have full control of their firms, and they will be guaranteed competitive corporate tax rates and exemption from customs duties on imports. In addition, foreign companies will have access to resources for production and raw materials.

The goal of the new project is to strengthen the Kingdom's status as a leading global center for investment. And these investments, in turn, will help develop important sectors of the country's economy, including logistics, industry, technology, and others. Plus, the creation of the zones will lead to the creation of tens of thousands of jobs and attract billions of rials.

