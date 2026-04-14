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Houses for sale in Saudi Arabia

Riyadh Region
8
Najran Region
4
Sharurah
4
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14 properties total found
Villa in Riyadh Region, Saudi Arabia
Villa
Riyadh Region, Saudi Arabia
Nesaj Al Fursan is located in the largest residential area of Northern Riyadh, where you can…
$438,000
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Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский
Villa in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Villa
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
A unique project Neptune interiors by Mouawad from the developer Darglobal. This is a diamon…
$1,30M
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Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский
Villa in Riyadh Region, Saudi Arabia
Villa
Riyadh Region, Saudi Arabia
Etoile is the first branded project in Saudi Arabia. It is located in a quiet area of Sedra.…
$1,10M
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Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский
CoexCoex
Villa 5 rooms in Sharurah, Saudi Arabia
Villa 5 rooms
Sharurah, Saudi Arabia
Rooms 5
Area 133 m²
The charming old town villa with guest house is for sale in 7400 Kaposvár, South Transdanubi…
$185,321
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Castle in Sharurah, Saudi Arabia
Castle
Sharurah, Saudi Arabia
In Hungary in 8707 Puzstakovacsi (Somogy county), a small country house to be completely ren…
$176,496
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House in Al Ahsa Governorate, Saudi Arabia
House
Al Ahsa Governorate, Saudi Arabia
Area 330 000 m²
In the small village of Iliny, located in northern Hungary near Balassagyarmat in the Nógrád…
$1,16M
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Melrose VillasMelrose Villas
Villa in Ad Dir`iyah, Saudi Arabia
Villa
Ad Dir`iyah, Saudi Arabia
Corinthia is a collection of ten private residences built in the traditional najdi style. Th…
$14,30M
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Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский
Townhouse in Riyadh Region, Saudi Arabia
Townhouse
Riyadh Region, Saudi Arabia
Rose Avenue is a luxury compound of closed type in the area of Al Ared (Al-Ared). The projec…
$531,000
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Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский
Villa in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
Villa
Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
Ayala is the new standard of luxury living in Saudi Arabia. An outstanding project by develo…
$1,60M
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Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский
Villa in Riyadh Region, Saudi Arabia
Villa
Riyadh Region, Saudi Arabia
Elite cottage village Rejan Hills in one of the most prestigious areas of Riyadh Hussam, off…
$825,000
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Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский
6 room house in Sharurah, Saudi Arabia
6 room house
Sharurah, Saudi Arabia
Rooms 6
Area 128 m²
The small town of Igal is located in southern Transdanubia/Hungary, approx. 40 km from Lake …
$147,080
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Villa in Ad Dir`iyah, Saudi Arabia
Villa
Ad Dir`iyah, Saudi Arabia
Raffles — an exquisite project in the historical city of Diriyah. The developer is the Singa…
$2,80M
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Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 rooms in Sharurah, Saudi Arabia
Villa 3 rooms
Sharurah, Saudi Arabia
Rooms 3
Area 103 m²
In the village of Polanyi (German: Polern), located 25 minutes drive from Kaposvar, with a p…
$171,789
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Villa in Riyadh Region, Saudi Arabia
Villa
Riyadh Region, Saudi Arabia
In one of the most progressive areas of Sedra is the cottage village of Ewan, where you can …
$800,000
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Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский

Property types in Saudi Arabia

villas

Properties features in Saudi Arabia

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