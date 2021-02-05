Starting from February 15, Russia resumes air flights to Azerbaijan and Armenia. Air services will be carried out on a mutual basis. Two flights from Moscow to Baku and four more to Yerevan are planned to be carried out per week, TASS informs, referring to a message received from the Russian government.

Additionally, Russia plans to increase the frequency of regular flights to Kyrgyzstan from February 8. The planes will fly in the direction of Moscow-Bishkek three times a week instead of one.