Dubai is issuing residence permits to foreign pensioners for a period of 5 years. This new program has its own characteristics and advantages

Wealthy retirees from all over the world now have the opportunity to obtain a UAE residence permit for a period of 5 years when moving to Dubai. It is enough to become a member of the Retire in Dubai program, which is held in the emirate. More details about all its nuances and about the living conditions Dubai offers for retirees in this article.

Conditions for candidates

Only foreign citizens aged 55 and over with pensioner status valid in their country of residence are allowed to participate in the program (this fact can be confirmed by presenting a copy of a work book or a pension certificate).

In addition, applicants need to be prepared to meet at least one of four conditions:

Make monthly passive payments from $ 5.5 thousand.

Place a deposit in the bank of the Emirates in the amount of $ 275 thousand for a period of at least 3 years.

Buy real estate (several objects are allowed) without attracting mortgage loans in the amount of $ 550,000 or more.

Make investments in real estate and a deposit for a total amount of at least 550 thousand dollars. In this case, the cost of the purchased housing must be at least $ 275 thousand.

To obtain a residence permit, applicants will also need to undergo a blood test and fluorography. Upon successful selection, the applicant will be eligible to move to Dubai with their spouse and dependent minor children.

What is the situation for entering the country?

Citizens of retirement age planning to move to live in Dubai will have no difficulties crossing the borders. Even now, during the pandemic, the Emirates are confidently controlling the coronavirus situation. Currently, all infrastructure facilities are operating in Dubai, on the territory of which a full range of appropriate measures is observed to prevent an increase in the incidence of the disease.

In terms of the proportion of the vaccinated population, the UAE is at the forefront of the world. This allowed the country to open its borders for foreign guests in the shortest possible time. So foreigners who are planning to get a visa on the basis of real estate can now fly to the Emirates to personally choose a home for themselves.

The main advantages of moving to the UAE

High level of medicine

The United Arab Emirates are renowned for their quality medical care. There are many international-class medical institutions employing highly qualified specialists. Among them there are many doctors who are fluent in Russian. The high level of local health care system is also confirmed by statistics: the country occupies an honorable 34th position in the world in this area, according to the authoritative Numbeo rating.

Elderly people arriving in Dubai can count on paid and basic medical care. The latter is provided in public hospitals — to receive it, you do not need to have an insurance policy. At the same time, it is important to remember that, in order to apply for a retirement visa in the UAE, the purchase of insurance is considered a prerequisite.

Opportunities to communicate with compatriots

Moving to Dubai, citizens from CIS countries can lead an active life without feeling the language barrier. There are many Russian speakers in the metropolis, and the numbers of the Russian community are regularly growing at the expense of visitors from other states.

In addition, the city has a Russian school, a Russian-language radio station, «Our Emirates», and a magazine, «Russian Emirates», is published in Russian. From time to time you can watch the performances of Russian musicians and theater artists. As for friends with similar interests, it is easy to find them through Facebook if you join large groups.

You can continue to work and do business

According to the rules of the new program, retirees moving to Dubai with a residence permit can be employed. This is very convenient, given that many citizens arrive in the emirate at an active age and do not want to sit around. The conditions of the residence permit do not prohibit pensioners from working for hire, but only if they wish to or a family member expresses such a desire. Participants in the program are also allowed to freely continue their business in their home country or open a new business in Dubai.

The country is safe at any time of the day or night

In terms of the safety of life, the Emirates are among the world leaders. In a recent ranking published by Global Finance, the country took 2nd place on this indicator, only behind Iceland.

Police officers are responsible for ensuring security in Dubai, and they monitor the city around the clock. They often serve in civilian clothes so as not to stand out from the crowd. As a result, tourists and locals can safely walk the streets at any time of the day.

Are there any downsides?

Life in Dubai has only 3 disadvantages:

An expensive lifestyles that predominantly only wealthy foreigners can afford. Hot and dry weather. Dubai is one of the hottest cities in the world. In the summer, there is a special kind of heat here: many foreigners leave home at this time to return to the emirate closer to autumn. The differences in mentality. It is important to remember that the UAE are a Muslim state, which implies its own restrictions on clothing, speech and expression of feelings.

So if you are going to move to live in Dubai on a permanent basis, be sure to weigh the pros and cons to make the right decision.