In a picturesque corner of Las Vegas, there is a unique house that is inspired by the exciting world of “Pirates of the Caribbean”. This home transports you to an era of daring sea adventures, and its interior is filled with details that immerse you in the atmosphere of raised sails and boundless waves. See for yourself.

This pirate ship-style home first came on the market in July 2023 and immediately became the center of attention. On the first day, 40 people came to see it. As a result, the house was bought a week later for thousands of dollars more than the asking price (it was $349,000).

As noted, the previous owners bought this object in 2010 for $76,900 and spent more than $100,000 on repairs. All for the sake of creating the unique atmosphere of a pirate ship in almost every room. The new owners are going to preserve its unique interior.

So, even looking at the interior, you feel like a real pirate of the XVIII century. The living room of the house is decorated with a mast and a sail, as if inviting you on a virtual voyage. And the ceilings decorated with stars create the illusion of the night sky, which you want to look into endlessly.

This home also has a separate casita (a separate space with its own entrance) inspired by the adventures of Indiana Jones. The owners can use it to rent it out or host guests.

Photo source: Courtesy of Empire Home Tours.