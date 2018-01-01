  1. Realting.com
BIG BALI GROUP

Indonesia, Jalan Bougainville II No.Block B.20, Desa/Kelurahan Benoa, Kec. Kuta Selatan, Kab. Badung, Provinsi Bali
BIG BALI GROUP
Developer
2019
English, Русский, Deutsch, Español, Українська, 简体中文
About the developer

BIG BALI GROUP
| Property | Investment | Development

 

New buildings
See all 2 new buildings
LABUAN RESORT LUXURY VILLAS
Residential complex LABUAN RESORT LUXURY VILLAS
Bali, Indonesia
Completion date: 2024
Developer: BIG BALI GROUP

Exclusive offer on the real estate market Bali!
One of the most unique and large projects in Bali, consisting of a residential complex with 200 premium apartments and 145 laxheri villas.

Location: Bukit, Pekatu, center of Uluvatu.
Total area: 8 ha.
Ownership: Freehold or Lyshold.
Infrastructure with a park area of 2 hectares of land.

Closed Protected Area with:

- Retreat center
- Restaurants
- gym
- SPA
-Children's center
- Infinity of the rooftop pools
- 5 minutes to Padang Padang Beach

 

LABUAN RESORT APARTMENTS
Apart - hotel LABUAN RESORT APARTMENTS
Bali, Indonesia
Completion date: 2024
Developer: BIG BALI GROUP

Exclusive offer on the real estate market Bali!
One of the most unique and large projects in Bali, consisting of a residential complex with 200 premium apartments and 145 laxheri villas.

Location: Bukit, center of Uluvatu.
Total area: 8 hectares.
Ownership: Freehold or Lyshold.
Infrastructure with a park area of 2 hectares of land.

Closed Protected Area with:

- Retreat center
- Restaurants
- gym
- SPA
- Children's center
- Infinity of the rooftop pools
- 5 minutes to Padang Padang Beach

 

Our agents in Indonesia
10 properties
