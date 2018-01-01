Exclusive offer on the real estate market Bali!
One of the most unique and large projects in Bali, consisting of a residential complex with 200 premium apartments and 145 laxheri villas.
Location: Bukit, Pekatu, center of Uluvatu.
Total area: 8 ha.
Ownership: Freehold or Lyshold.
Infrastructure with a park area of 2 hectares of land.
Closed Protected Area with:
- Retreat center
- Restaurants
- gym
- SPA
-Children's center
- Infinity of the rooftop pools
- 5 minutes to Padang Padang Beach
_______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
One of the most unique and largest projects in Bali consisting of an apartment complex with 200 premium apartments and 145 luxury villas.
Location: Bukit, Pecatu, center of Uluwatu.
Total area: 8 hectares.
Ownership: FREEHOLD or LEASEHOLD
Infrastructure with a park area on 2 hectares of land.
Closed protected area with :
- Retreat center
- Restaurants
- Gym
- SPA
- Child center
- Rooftop infinity pools
- 5 minutes to Padang Padang Beach