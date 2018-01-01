Villa Villy v kurortnom prigorode Avgia

  1. Realting.com
About the complex

DRUG INTRODUCTION FROM 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS.

We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer!

- exclusive real estate;
- assistance in organizing the move;
- annual investment income up to 20%;
- financial guarantee of income;
- legal protection of the transaction;
- free consultation;
- more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries.
- select real estate for your budget and desires!

Akhalsofeli - Premium villas are located in the resort suburb of Avgia, a 15-minute drive from the center of Batumi.

Avgia has a modern infrastructure, exclusive architecture, bewitching green landscapes, mountains and the Black Sea.

The villas are represented by modern layouts of 170 and 380 sq.m. In the rough finish, with the ability to make design repairs. The villas have an open balcony, a private garden and a parking space. Each villa has a closed territory, round-the-clock security and video surveillance.

Infrastructure:
- Shops;
- Cafe;
- Restaurants;
- Bank branches;
- Medical facilities;
- Educational institutions.

An ideal solution for a permanent comfortable stay and investment!

With pleasure we will answer all your questions, call or write! We will consult for free on all objects of Georgia!

New building location
Batumi, Georgia
