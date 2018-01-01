Villa Villy v kurortnom prigorode Avgia
About the complex
Akhalsofeli - Premium villas are located in the resort suburb of Avgia, a 15-minute drive from the center of Batumi.
Avgia has a modern infrastructure, exclusive architecture, bewitching green landscapes, mountains and the Black Sea.
The villas are represented by modern layouts of 170 and 380 sq.m. In the rough finish, with the ability to make design repairs. The villas have an open balcony, a private garden and a parking space. Each villa has a closed territory, round-the-clock security and video surveillance.
Infrastructure:
- Shops;
- Cafe;
- Restaurants;
- Bank branches;
- Medical facilities;
- Educational institutions.
