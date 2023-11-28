Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Zelenika, Montenegro

9 properties total found
1 room apartment in Zelenika, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Zelenika, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2
€150,000
2 room apartment in Zelenika, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Zelenika, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 63 m²
NUM 5392 Two bedroom apartment for sale in Herceg Novi, Zelenika. The apartment is locate…
€100,000
1 room apartment in Zelenika, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Zelenika, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Area 58 m²
Apartment in Zelenika near the sea, Herceg Novi - apartment of 58m2 - located on the secon…
€75,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Zelenika, Montenegro
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Zelenika, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 2/4
A7-025. Spacious apartment in Zelenika, Herceg Novifor sale apartment in Zeleniki, Herceg No…
€126,500
1 room apartment in Zelenika, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Zelenika, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 52 m²
NUM 5197 2 apartments for sale in Herceg Novi, Zelenika. The apartments have an area of 5…
€120,000
2 room apartment in Zelenika, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Zelenika, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Area 70 m²
For sale double apartment in Zelenika (Herceg Novi). The total area of the apartment is 70 s…
€130,000
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Zelenika, Montenegro
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Zelenika, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1
This 2 bedroom apartment located very close to the sea in Zelenika has incredible views of t…
€135,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Zelenika, Montenegro
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Zelenika, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 4/4
A7-018. Apartment in the Austro-Hungarian house in Zeleniki, Herceg Novifor sale in Zeleniki…
€150,000
1 room apartment with sea view in Zelenika, Montenegro
1 room apartment with sea view
Zelenika, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
A2-164. Flats in ZelenikaApartment for sale in Zelenika, Herceg Novi riviera, Montenegro.The…
€104,000
