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Business for Sale in Zelenika, Montenegro

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Established business 550 m² in Zelenika, Montenegro
Established business 550 m²
Zelenika, Montenegro
Bedrooms 9
Area 550 m²
Ready-made tourist business in Zelenika, in a quiet, secluded area, near the city of Herceg …
$672,137
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