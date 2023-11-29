Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Commercial
  4. Zelenika-Kuti
  5. Hotels

Hotels for sale in Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro

сommercial property
5
Hotel in Zelenika, Montenegro
Hotel
Zelenika, Montenegro
€1,000,000
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
Hotel 9 bedrooms with air conditioning, with terrace in Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
Hotel 9 bedrooms with air conditioning, with terrace
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 9
Area 300 m²
Apartment house for sale (Hotel) with sea views on the Adriatic coast in Montenegro, Kumbor …
€500,000
€950,000
