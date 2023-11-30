Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Land
  4. Virpazar

Lands for sale in Virpazar, Montenegro

8 properties total found
Plot of land in Virpazar, Montenegro
Plot of land
Virpazar, Montenegro
Large plot overlooking Lake Skadar near Virpazar. Land area 20,000 m2. Electricity at the bo…
€80,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Virpazar, Montenegro
Plot of land
Virpazar, Montenegro
€80,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Virpazar, Montenegro
Plot of land
Virpazar, Montenegro
The plot is located halfway between Virpazar and Rijeka Crnojevica, Cukovici village Area …
€30,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Virpazar, Montenegro
Plot of land
Virpazar, Montenegro
€187,800
Leave a request
Plot of land in Virpazar, Montenegro
Plot of land
Virpazar, Montenegro
On the old road in Cetinje, exactly halfway between Virpazar and Rijeka Crnouwicz, above the…
€50,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Virpazar, Montenegro
Plot of land
Virpazar, Montenegro
the property in the village of Tomići in Crmnica is located between the tribe of Paštorvića …
€140,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Virpazar, Montenegro
Plot of land
Virpazar, Montenegro
Plot on Skadar Lake, first line. There is a pier for the ships on the route Virpazar - Rijek…
€450,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Virpazar, Montenegro
Plot of land
Virpazar, Montenegro
On the old road to Cetinje, exactly halfway between Virpazar and Rijeka Crnojevica in the vi…
€50,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir