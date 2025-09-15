Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Ulcinj Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garden

Apartments with garden for sale in Ulcinj Municipality, Montenegro

Ulcinj Ulqin
3
Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Ulcinj, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Luxurious residential complex managed by Karisma Hotels & Resorts in Ulcinj, Long Beach. …
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Montenegro Sotheby's International Realty
Languages
English
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Ulcinj Municipality

1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK

Properties features in Ulcinj Municipality, Montenegro

with Garage
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go