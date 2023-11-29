Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Tivat, Montenegro

Plot of land in Tivat, Montenegro
Plot of land
Tivat, Montenegro
Urban site with panoramic views of the Gulf of Tivat. Porto Montenegro's famous residential …
€150,000
Plot of land in Tivat, Montenegro
Plot of land
Tivat, Montenegro
For sale plot of 1024 m2 in Tivat! Ideal for investing!   The site is located in a quiet, …
€245,760
Plot of land in Tivat, Montenegro
Plot of land
Tivat, Montenegro
€280,000
Plot of land in Tivat, Montenegro
Plot of land
Tivat, Montenegro
Area 732 m²
732 M2 PLOT FOR SALE WITH AN IDEAL SOLUTION IN TIVAT + 1% DISCOUNT FROM US! The plot is loc…
€164,800
Plot of land in Tivat, Montenegro
Plot of land
Tivat, Montenegro
FOR SALE A 1000 M2 PLOT WITH AN IDEA PROJECT IN TIVAT +1% DISCOUNT FROM US. The plot is l…
€238,999
Plot of land in Tivat, Montenegro
Plot of land
Tivat, Montenegro
€5,00M
Plot of land in Tivat, Montenegro
Plot of land
Tivat, Montenegro
ID 693 Urban site for sale in Tivat, Kavach village Land area 406 m2 Technical conditions …
€65,000
Plot of land in Tivat, Montenegro
Plot of land
Tivat, Montenegro
Area 1 074 m²
A plot of 1024 m2 for sale with an ideological project in Tivat, Mrchevac district. The …
€245,000
Plot of land in Tivat, Montenegro
Plot of land
Tivat, Montenegro
Area 608 m²
Land for sale in the Mrchevac area, the city of Tivat. A plot of 608 m2 is for sale wit…
€175,000
Plot of land in Tivat, Montenegro
Plot of land
Tivat, Montenegro
We offer for sale an investment plot with a building permit for a small apartment building. …
€375,000
Plot of land in Tivat, Montenegro
Plot of land
Tivat, Montenegro
€175,000
Plot of land in Tivat, Montenegro
Plot of land
Tivat, Montenegro
Area 996 m²
The plot is in a quiet part of the city, surrounded by a pine forest, only 600m away from th…
€239,040
Plot of land in Tivat, Montenegro
Plot of land
Tivat, Montenegro
Plot 996 m2 with an idea project in Tivat. The plot is located in a quiet, green part of the…
€239,000
Plot of land in Tivat, Montenegro
Plot of land
Tivat, Montenegro
1024 m2 Plot for Sale in Tivat! The plot is located in a peaceful, green part of the city…
€245,760
Plot of land in Tivat, Montenegro
Plot of land
Tivat, Montenegro
Urbanized plot with panoramic views of the Tivat Bay. The famous residential complex Porto M…
€150,000
Plot of land in Tivat, Montenegro
Plot of land
Tivat, Montenegro
An urbanized plot for sale in Tivat with a picturesque panoramic view, including Porto Monte…
€450,000
Plot of land in Tivat, Montenegro
Plot of land
Tivat, Montenegro
Area 6 137 m²
NUM 633 Sale of land with total area of ​​6137 m2, at only 15 m away from the sea in the B…
€1,80M
Plot of land in Tivat, Montenegro
Plot of land
Tivat, Montenegro
Area 452 m²
NUM 1068 Land for sale located on the outskirts of Tivat, Krasici village. The plot size …
€56,000
Plot of land in Tivat, Montenegro
Plot of land
Tivat, Montenegro
Area 1 554 m²
NUM 1825 Large plot with sea view for sale. The land is located in the district of Kavac, …
€135,000
Plot of land in Tivat, Montenegro
Plot of land
Tivat, Montenegro
Area 1 258 m²
NUM 2102 Urbanized land for sale with area 1258 m2. The plot is located in Mrcevac, Tiv…
€340,000
Plot of land in Tivat, Montenegro
Plot of land
Tivat, Montenegro
Area 635 m²
NUM 2277 Plot for sale in the area of Radovici, just a kilometer from the famous san…
€85,000
Plot of land in Tivat, Montenegro
Plot of land
Tivat, Montenegro
Area 984 m²
NUM 2216 Plot for sale just 50 m from the sea in the village of Goshichi, Tivat district.…
€390,000
Plot of land in Tivat, Montenegro
Plot of land
Tivat, Montenegro
Area 507 m²
NUM 3366 Plot for sale in the village Krasici near the city of Tivat. The plot has …
€130,000
Plot of land in Tivat, Montenegro
Plot of land
Tivat, Montenegro
Area 7 760 m²
FAVORABLE PARTICIPANT 7760 M2 IN TIVATE FOR 300…
€300,000
Plot of land in Tivat, Montenegro
Plot of land
Tivat, Montenegro
Price on request
Plot of land in Tivat, Montenegro
Plot of land
Tivat, Montenegro
Area 9 000 m²
Beautiful authentic traditional Mediterranean household with splendid sea view and situated …
€1,50M
Plot of land in Tivat, Montenegro
Plot of land
Tivat, Montenegro
Area 477 m²
House for reconstruction with plot for sale in a quiet place Donja Lastva, Tivat.This house …
€430,000
Plot of land in Tivat, Montenegro
Plot of land
Tivat, Montenegro
€129,000
Plot of land in Tivat, Montenegro
Plot of land
Tivat, Montenegro
The plot has 435 m2. Gross building area (GBA) 335m2, foundation of the building up to 168m2…
€158,000
Plot of land in Tivat, Montenegro
Plot of land
Tivat, Montenegro
The urbanized plot is located in Seljanovo, 700 meters from the sea. The area of the plot is…
€142,000
