Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Sveti Stefan
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Townhouse

Monthly rent of townhouses in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro

Townhouse Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
TOP TOP
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 4
Rent a villa in Blizikuche - with views, spaciousness and comfort!4 bedrooms, living room, k…
$3,997
per month
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go