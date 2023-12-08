UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Tags:
Land area:
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Montenegro
Land
Sveti Stefan
Lands for sale in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Clear all
12 properties total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Plot of land
Blizikuce, Montenegro
The land plot in the village of Blizikuche, located at an altitude of 700 meters above sea l…
€130,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Русский
Plot of land
Blizikuce, Montenegro
For sale is a plot of land of 697 m2 with a beautiful view of the sea, located in Blizikuće,…
€160,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages: English, Русский
Plot of land
Blizikuce, Montenegro
1 174 m²
Urbanized plot for sale in Blizikuće, municipality of Budva.The plot is 1174 m2 with a wonde…
€323,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages: English, Русский
Plot of land
Blizikuce, Montenegro
ID 681 For sale species urbanized area in Blizkuc Area 1,867 m2 There is an entrance to t…
€220,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский
Plot of land
Milocer, Montenegro
Urbanized land is available for the construction of a residential complex consisting of 12 v…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
A land plot in the village of Blizikuche, located at an altitude of 700 meters above sea lev…
€130,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
17 939 m²
NUM 5002 Land for sale in the Budva region, Crvena na Glavica, 300 meters from the sea with …
€4,71M
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Blizikuce, Montenegro
1 560 m²
Budva, Blizikuce – Development land for sale with construction permit for 4 houses This urba…
€390,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Blizikuce, Montenegro
4 753 m²
NUM 4035 Plots for sale in Blizikuce, Budva. The plots are from 120m2 to 2,625m2, and ha…
€810,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Blizikuce, Montenegro
1 200 m²
NUM 3980 Land for sale with a beautiful sea view in Blizikuce, Budva. The plot has 1,200m2.…
€270,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Land plot with garnet trees is located is located near the monasteries of Rustovo (first con…
€380,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Blizikuce, Montenegro
The total plot area is 2810 m2. Permitted building parameters: up to 4 separate buildings,…
€562,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL