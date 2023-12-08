Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro

12 properties total found
Plot of land in Blizikuce, Montenegro
Plot of land
Blizikuce, Montenegro
The land plot in the village of Blizikuche, located at an altitude of 700 meters above sea l…
€130,000
Plot of land in Blizikuce, Montenegro
Plot of land
Blizikuce, Montenegro
For sale is a plot of land of 697 m2 with a beautiful view of the sea, located in Blizikuće,…
€160,000
Plot of land in Blizikuce, Montenegro
Plot of land
Blizikuce, Montenegro
Area 1 174 m²
Urbanized plot for sale in Blizikuće, municipality of Budva.The plot is 1174 m2 with a wonde…
€323,000
Plot of land in Blizikuce, Montenegro
Plot of land
Blizikuce, Montenegro
ID 681 For sale species urbanized area in Blizkuc Area 1,867 m2  There is an entrance to t…
€220,000
Plot of land in Milocer, Montenegro
Plot of land
Milocer, Montenegro
Urbanized land is available for the construction of a residential complex consisting of 12 v…
Price on request
Plot of land in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Plot of land
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
A land plot in the village of Blizikuche, located at an altitude of 700 meters above sea lev…
€130,000
Plot of land in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Plot of land
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Area 17 939 m²
NUM 5002 Land for sale in the Budva region, Crvena na Glavica, 300 meters from the sea with …
€4,71M
Plot of land in Blizikuce, Montenegro
Plot of land
Blizikuce, Montenegro
Area 1 560 m²
Budva, Blizikuce – Development land for sale with construction permit for 4 houses This urba…
€390,000
Plot of land in Blizikuce, Montenegro
Plot of land
Blizikuce, Montenegro
Area 4 753 m²
NUM 4035 Plots for sale in Blizikuce, Budva. The plots are from 120m2 to 2,625m2, and ha…
€810,000
Plot of land in Blizikuce, Montenegro
Plot of land
Blizikuce, Montenegro
Area 1 200 m²
NUM 3980 Land for sale with a beautiful sea view in Blizikuce, Budva. The plot has 1,200m2.…
€270,000
Plot of land in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Plot of land
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Land plot with garnet trees is located is located near the monasteries of Rustovo (first con…
€380,000
Plot of land in Blizikuce, Montenegro
Plot of land
Blizikuce, Montenegro
The total plot area is 2810 m2. Permitted building parameters: up to 4 separate buildings,…
€562,000
