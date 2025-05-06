Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Sveti Stefan
  4. Commercial
  5. Restaurant

Restaurants for sale in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro

1 property total found
Restaurant 1 200 m² in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Restaurant 1 200 m²
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 1 200 m²
Floor 4
A hotel is for sale, located in the prestigious resort of Sveti Stefan, Montenegro.The hotel…
$7,13M
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
