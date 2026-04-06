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Villas for sale in Spuz, Montenegro

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1 property total found
Villa 1 room in Spuz, Montenegro
Villa 1 room
Spuz, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Area 75 m²
For sale: a beautiful and spacious estate in Spuž, ideal for family living, relaxation, or i…
$259,211
VAT
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