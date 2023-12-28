Show property on map Show properties list
Number of rooms for sale in Montenegro

Room 1 bedroom with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning in Bar, Montenegro
Room 1 bedroom with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1
Apartment in construction is located on very good location, near Beach, elementary school, m…
€117,600
Room 1 bedroom with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Tivat, Montenegro
Room 1 bedroom with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3/3
New Apartment is located on the 3rd floor of small luxury building in Luxury complex with fa…
€208,000
