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Investment property in Prcanj, Montenegro

сommercial properties
13
hotels
9
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3 properties total found
Investment 595 m² in Prcanj, Montenegro
Investment 595 m²
Prcanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 11
Bathrooms count 12
Area 595 m²
We offer a small family hotel 3 km from the old city of Kotor at the beginning of the villag…
$2,43M
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Monteonline
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Investment 515 m² in Prcanj, Montenegro
Investment 515 m²
Prcanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Area 515 m²
We offer for sale a large site and an unfinished house, divided into 2 Townhaus, almost 1 li…
$924,660
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Monteonline
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Investment 500 m² in Prcanj, Montenegro
Investment 500 m²
Prcanj, Montenegro
Area 500 m²
We offer on sale from the owner an exclusive area with unique views for building villas, res…
$1,27M
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Monteonline
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