Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Podgorica Capital City
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Commercial property

Monthly rent of commercial properties in Podgorica Capital City, Montenegro

Commercial property Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Commercial property 75 m² in Podgorica, Montenegro
Commercial property 75 m²
Podgorica, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Area 75 m²
Floor 2
Rent ID7101. Office space in Podgorica, City kvart area, 75 m², located on the second floor.…
$1,008
per month
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go