  2. Montenegro
  3. Podgorica Capital City
  4. Long-term rental

Monthly rent of real estate in Podgorica Capital City, Montenegro

Podgorica
196
199 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 94 m²
Area: 94m2 Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 1+1 Garage: 1 Furnished two-bedroom apartment withi…
Price on request
Montenegro Sotheby's International Realty
Apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
Apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
One-bedroom apartment of 44 m² for rent in Zagorič, the apartment is functional, bright, and…
$581
per month
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
Apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
For rent is a comfortable and functional apartment with an area of 55 m², located on the sec…
$639
per month
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
Apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
One-bedroom unoccupied apartment for rent, 45 m² in Zabjelo, on Vojislavljevića Boulevard. P…
$523
per month
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
Apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
For rent furnished apartment of 43m2, on the second floor of a building in Zabjelo.
$523
per month
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Commercial property in Podgorica, Montenegro
Commercial property
Podgorica, Montenegro
In the Maxim building, one of the most prestigious and sought-after business locations in th…
$465
per month
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Land in Podgorica, Montenegro
Land
Podgorica, Montenegro
The offer includes land with an area of approximately 1,800 m², located in an extremely busy…
Price on request
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
Apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
One-bedroom apartment for rent, 27 m², Zabjelo. The apartment is tidy and functional, suitab…
$407
per month
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Apartment in Dalmatinska, Montenegro
Apartment
Dalmatinska, Montenegro
One-bedroom apartment of 38m² is for rent in Dalmatinska Street. The apartment consists of a…
$523
per month
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Commercial property in Podgorica, Montenegro
Commercial property
Podgorica, Montenegro
Business space of 47m² for rent in the Zabjelo neighborhood. The space is in the gray phase …
$546
per month
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
Apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
A new, nicely furnished apartment is for rent in Zagorič, in an excellent location in close …
$581
per month
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
Apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
One-bedroom apartment of 60 m² is for rent in Gorica C for 600 euros per month. The apartmen…
$698
per month
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
House in Podgorica, Montenegro
House
Podgorica, Montenegro
A three-bedroom house with an area of 200 m² is for rent in Donja Gorica at a price of 1,500…
$1,744
per month
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
2 bedroom apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
Two-bedroom apartment within Capital Plaza complex in Podgorica available for rent. Unfurni…
Price on request
Montenegro Sotheby's International Realty
Apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
Apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
One-bedroom furnished apartment for rent on the first floor, area 43m2, in Zabjelo-Nivel bui…
$523
per month
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
Apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
A one-bedroom apartment of 44m2 is for rent, located in the Zagorič neighborhood, on the sec…
$581
per month
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
Apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
A semi-furnished apartment of 49 m² is available for rent, located on the 1st floor of the p…
$639
per month
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
Apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
One-bedroom apartment for rent – 45m² – Zabjelo (Filipa Lainovića) Furnished one-bedroom apa…
$523
per month
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
Apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
For rent is a studio apartment of 37 m² in Mali Brdo, price 390€. The apartment is tidy, fun…
$453
per month
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
Apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
A luxurious furnished one-bedroom apartment with an area of 41 m² is for sale in the prestig…
$161,023
per month
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
Apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
One-bedroom apartment for rent, 40 m², Gornja Gorica. The apartment is tidy and functional, …
$465
per month
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
Apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
For rent a three-bedroom house with an area of 120m² in Zabjelo, spacious and comfortable, w…
$1,744
per month
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Apartment in Dalmatinska, Montenegro
Apartment
Dalmatinska, Montenegro
One-bedroom apartment for rent – 43 m², Dalmatinska StreetA beautiful and comfortable apartm…
$581
per month
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
House in Podgorica, Montenegro
House
Podgorica, Montenegro
For rent a three-bedroom apartment with an area of 100m² as part of a house in Zabjelo with …
$1,046
per month
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Apartment in Ulica 14 Vranici, Montenegro
Apartment
Ulica 14 Vranici, Montenegro
Furnished studio apartment 37m2 for rent in a private house on Boško Pusonjić street. Price …
$291
per month
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Apartment in Pejton, Montenegro
Apartment
Pejton, Montenegro
A three-bedroom apartment with an area of 100 m² is for rent in the Pejton building. The apa…
$1,163
per month
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
Apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
One-bedroom apartment of 37m² is for rent in Tološi, functional and comfortable, in a quiet …
$523
per month
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
Apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
A two-bedroom apartment of 62 m² is for rent in Zabjelo, Vizina Street. Price: 700 € .The se…
$814
per month
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Commercial property in Podgorica, Montenegro
Commercial property
Podgorica, Montenegro
Perfectly arranged and functional space of 75 m² ideal for various activities – offices, sal…
$1,163
per month
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
Apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
A one-bedroom apartment of 50 m² is for rent in an excellent location in Block V, in the imm…
$698
per month
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
