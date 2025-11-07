Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Podgorica Capital City
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Office

Monthly rent of offices in Podgorica Capital City, Montenegro

Podgorica
3
Office Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
Office in Podgorica, Montenegro
Office
Podgorica, Montenegro
Office Space For Rent 191m2,Capital Plaza,Podgorica
$5,242
per month
Leave a request
Office 191 m² in Podgorica, Montenegro
Office 191 m²
Podgorica, Montenegro
Area 191 m²
Office Space For Rent 191m2,Capital Plaza,Podgorica
$5,237
per month
Leave a request
Office 191 m² in Podgorica, Montenegro
Office 191 m²
Podgorica, Montenegro
Area 191 m²
$5,242
per month
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go