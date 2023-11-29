Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Land
  4. Petrovac

Lands for sale in Petrovac, Montenegro

23 properties total found
Plot of land in Buljarica, Montenegro
Plot of land
Buljarica, Montenegro
Area 1 696 m²
Budwan community, Bulyaritsa. Plot of 1696m2 with permission to build three three-story hous…
€299,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Tesseris Monte
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Crnogorski
Plot of land in Buljarica, Montenegro
Plot of land
Buljarica, Montenegro
Area 3 659 m²
Plot of 3659 sq.m. Located in the village of Bularitsa over the highway The plot offers pa…
€500,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Crnogorski
Plot of land in Buljarica, Montenegro
Plot of land
Buljarica, Montenegro
Урбанизованные участки земли разной площади с видом на море. Бульярица, рядом с Петровцем. …
€180,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Petrovac, Montenegro
Plot of land
Petrovac, Montenegro
Area 1 932 m²
NUM 1329 A plot for sale, which is located in the municipality of Budva, the area of Petr…
€450,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Buljarica, Montenegro
Plot of land
Buljarica, Montenegro
Area 1 150 m²
NUM 2814 Land plots for sale in Buljarica, Budva city municipality. The plot has an ar…
€210,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Petrovac, Montenegro
Plot of land
Petrovac, Montenegro
Area 673 m²
NUM 3314 Plot for sale in Petrovac. The plot with an area 673 m2 is located 700 m from…
€185,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Buljarica, Montenegro
Plot of land
Buljarica, Montenegro
Area 10 887 m²
NUM 1050 Plot of 10.887 m2 for sale in Buljarica, Budva. The plot is located just 20…
€2,45M
Leave a request
Plot of land in Buljarica, Montenegro
Plot of land
Buljarica, Montenegro
Area 1 358 m²
A distinctive feature of the plot of 1358 m2 is…
€400,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Katun-Rezevici, Montenegro
Plot of land
Katun-Rezevici, Montenegro
Area 1 700 m²
Property for sale in Montenegro -Urbanized plot with sea view in Rezevici, near Budva.Total …
€340,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Katun-Rezevici, Montenegro
Plot of land
Katun-Rezevici, Montenegro
Area 8 702 m²
Investment plot with an amazing sea views for sale situated only 8m away from the Petrovac -…
€990,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Katun-Rezevici, Montenegro
Plot of land
Katun-Rezevici, Montenegro
Area 300 m²
Property for sale in Montenegro -Ruin and plot with sea view in Reževići, Budva - Montenegro…
€120,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Buljarica, Montenegro
Plot of land
Buljarica, Montenegro
Object code - 5.30.15.10049 Land for sale in Bulyaritsa 1. Zone T1. Dup and TU. From the sea…
€1,30M
Leave a request
Plot of land in Katun-Rezevici, Montenegro
Plot of land
Katun-Rezevici, Montenegro
Area 413 m²
PARTICIPANT 413 M2 IN PERAZICA DO, REJEVICH IN …
€290,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Katun-Rezevici, Montenegro
Plot of land
Katun-Rezevici, Montenegro
Area 547 m²
PARTICIPANTS 547 M2 IN THE LAST OF RIVER, THE B…
€80,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Buljarica, Montenegro
Plot of land
Buljarica, Montenegro
€85,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Petrovac, Montenegro
Plot of land
Petrovac, Montenegro
The plot 673 m2 is located in Petrovac on a hill, next to the Oliva Village complex Constru…
€180,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Buljarica, Montenegro
Plot of land
Buljarica, Montenegro
The plot with an area 10,000 m2 is located in Buljarica, below the Adriatic Highway, 2 km f…
€600,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Buljarica, Montenegro
Plot of land
Buljarica, Montenegro
Area 15 m²
A plot with a total area of ​ ​ 2027 m2 is sold in Bulyaritsa, Budvy.On the sunny slope faci…
€260,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Petrovac, Montenegro
Plot of land
Petrovac, Montenegro
The plot, which is located in the suburbs of Budva, the village of Petrovac, is for sale. Th…
€450,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Petrovac, Montenegro
Plot of land
Petrovac, Montenegro
Plot in Petrovets For sale land plot located 500 meters from the sea. The land area is 702 m…
€200,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Buljarica, Montenegro
Plot of land
Buljarica, Montenegro
Area 3 659 m²
The code of a property - 1.30.15.5864 the INVESTMENT PROJECT of the CLUB COTTAGE SETTLE…
€500,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Buljarica, Montenegro
Plot of land
Buljarica, Montenegro
The code of property - 2.30.15.2042 Bulyarits's . Budvansky Riviera. Allotment not of th…
€2,32M
Leave a request
Plot of land in Petrovac, Montenegro
Plot of land
Petrovac, Montenegro
Urbanised plot of land within 400 m of the sea front in Rezevici, in a quiet place sur…
€333,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir