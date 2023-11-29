UAE
Realting.com
Montenegro
Land
Petrovac
Lands for sale in Petrovac, Montenegro
Clear all
23 properties total found
Plot of land
Buljarica, Montenegro
1 696 m²
Budwan community, Bulyaritsa. Plot of 1696m2 with permission to build three three-story hous…
€299,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Tesseris Monte
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Crnogorski
Plot of land
Buljarica, Montenegro
3 659 m²
Plot of 3659 sq.m. Located in the village of Bularitsa over the highway The plot offers pa…
€500,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Crnogorski
Plot of land
Buljarica, Montenegro
Урбанизованные участки земли разной площади с видом на море. Бульярица, рядом с Петровцем. …
€180,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Petrovac, Montenegro
1 932 m²
NUM 1329 A plot for sale, which is located in the municipality of Budva, the area of Petr…
€450,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Buljarica, Montenegro
1 150 m²
NUM 2814 Land plots for sale in Buljarica, Budva city municipality. The plot has an ar…
€210,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Petrovac, Montenegro
673 m²
NUM 3314 Plot for sale in Petrovac. The plot with an area 673 m2 is located 700 m from…
€185,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Buljarica, Montenegro
10 887 m²
NUM 1050 Plot of 10.887 m2 for sale in Buljarica, Budva. The plot is located just 20…
€2,45M
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Buljarica, Montenegro
1 358 m²
A distinctive feature of the plot of 1358 m2 is…
€400,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Katun-Rezevici, Montenegro
1 700 m²
Property for sale in Montenegro -Urbanized plot with sea view in Rezevici, near Budva.Total …
€340,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Katun-Rezevici, Montenegro
8 702 m²
Investment plot with an amazing sea views for sale situated only 8m away from the Petrovac -…
€990,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Katun-Rezevici, Montenegro
300 m²
Property for sale in Montenegro -Ruin and plot with sea view in Reževići, Budva - Montenegro…
€120,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Buljarica, Montenegro
Object code - 5.30.15.10049 Land for sale in Bulyaritsa 1. Zone T1. Dup and TU. From the sea…
€1,30M
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Katun-Rezevici, Montenegro
413 m²
PARTICIPANT 413 M2 IN PERAZICA DO, REJEVICH IN …
€290,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Katun-Rezevici, Montenegro
547 m²
PARTICIPANTS 547 M2 IN THE LAST OF RIVER, THE B…
€80,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Buljarica, Montenegro
€85,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Petrovac, Montenegro
The plot 673 m2 is located in Petrovac on a hill, next to the Oliva Village complex Constru…
€180,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Buljarica, Montenegro
The plot with an area 10,000 m2 is located in Buljarica, below the Adriatic Highway, 2 km f…
€600,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Buljarica, Montenegro
15 m²
A plot with a total area of 2027 m2 is sold in Bulyaritsa, Budvy.On the sunny slope faci…
€260,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Petrovac, Montenegro
The plot, which is located in the suburbs of Budva, the village of Petrovac, is for sale. Th…
€450,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Petrovac, Montenegro
Plot in Petrovets For sale land plot located 500 meters from the sea. The land area is 702 m…
€200,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Buljarica, Montenegro
3 659 m²
The code of a property - 1.30.15.5864 the INVESTMENT PROJECT of the CLUB COTTAGE SETTLE…
€500,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Buljarica, Montenegro
The code of property - 2.30.15.2042 Bulyarits's . Budvansky Riviera. Allotment not of th…
€2,32M
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Petrovac, Montenegro
Urbanised plot of land within 400 m of the sea front in Rezevici, in a quiet place sur…
€333,000
Recommend
Leave a request
