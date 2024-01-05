UAE
Lands for sale in Perast, Montenegro
16 properties total found
Plot of land
Stoliv, Montenegro
Plot area 813 m2 House area 104 m2, located in Stoliv on the first line. On the ground floor…
€472,500
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Stoliv, Montenegro
200 m²
Unique waterfront property for the reconstruction in the peaceful settlement of Stoliv.Surro…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Stoliv, Montenegro
An urbanized plot for sale in the village of Stoliv, the Bay of Kotor, with an area of about…
€800,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages: English
Plot of land
Perast, Montenegro
730 m²
EARTH OF THE EARTH UNDER THE CASTOR, RISAN | 73…
€47,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Stoliv, Montenegro
509 m²
Property for sale in Montenegro -Urbanized plot with sea view situated in Stoliv, near Kotor…
€145,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Stoliv, Montenegro
2
2
86 m²
A charming stone house on the first line in Stoliv is for sale.The house needs to be renovat…
€400,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Stoliv, Montenegro
€1,05M
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Stoliv, Montenegro
€250,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Stoliv, Montenegro
€1,10M
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Stoliv, Montenegro
The object code is 1.26.15.9516. A land plot in the 1805 m2 in the Table is for sale, on whi…
€250,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Kostanjica, Montenegro
The plot of 5862 m2 is located on the first line in a picturesque village. Kostanica, Bay of…
€1,29M
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Stoliv, Montenegro
The site in StolivePlot is located in Stoliva, 300 m from the sea and has a beautiful view o…
€220,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Kostanjica, Montenegro
An urbanized plot of land 5 meters from the sea, in Boko Kotor Bay.
€4,20M
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Stoliv, Montenegro
509 m²
Kotor bay, Stoliv – Construction plot for villa near the sea for sale Lovely plot only 70m f…
€145,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Stoliv, Montenegro
The code of an object - 1.26.15.6817 the Land plot on sale of 3193 square meters. Urbaniz…
€446,788
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Stoliv, Montenegro
3 193 m²
The code of a property - 1.26.15.6293 the offer Is hotter than ! The site near Stoliv and …
€150,000
Recommend
Leave a request
