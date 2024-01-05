Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Montenegro
  3. Commercial
  4. Perast

Commercial real estate in Perast, Montenegro

hotels
5
9 properties total found
Hotel 5 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Stoliv, Montenegro
Hotel 5 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Stoliv, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Area 350 m²
€2,65M
Agency
First Realty
Languages: English
Investment in Stoliv, Montenegro
Investment
Stoliv, Montenegro
Area 148 m²
Investment offer. Hotel. Risan. First line. three urbanized areas. Four stone ruins with bas…
€1,10M
Hotel in Stoliv, Montenegro
Hotel
Stoliv, Montenegro
Area 1 630 m²
Отель в Столиве (Которский залив, Черногория) Построен в 2006 г. Отремонтирован и усовершен…
€2,70M
Hotel 11 bedrooms in Perast, Montenegro
Hotel 11 bedrooms
Perast, Montenegro
Bedrooms 11
Area 1 000 m²
NUM 4361 A hotel for sale located in the small baroque town of Perast, which is under the…
€4,00M
Commercial 8 bedrooms in Stoliv, Montenegro
Commercial 8 bedrooms
Stoliv, Montenegro
Bedrooms 8
Area 165 m²
The object code is 1.26.2.10578 Three-storey house in the Table on the first coastline. Stol…
€425,000
Commercial 3 bedrooms in Stoliv, Montenegro
Commercial 3 bedrooms
Stoliv, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 209 m²
The restaurant and 3 apartmentsfor salein Montenegro,in the centre of Risan, in the old part…
€380,000
Hotel 26 bedrooms in Stoliv, Montenegro
Hotel 26 bedrooms
Stoliv, Montenegro
Bedrooms 26
Area 1 630 m²
Object code - 1.26.17.10316 Hotel in the capital ( Kotor Bay, Montenegro ) * Built in 2006. …
€2,70M
Hotel 28 bedrooms with terrace in Stoliv, Montenegro
Hotel 28 bedrooms with terrace
Stoliv, Montenegro
Bedrooms 28
Bathrooms count 28
Area 1 630 m²
For sale hotel in Stoliv, Boko-Kotorskaya Bay. The area of the hotel is 1630 m2 + 1000 m2 pa…
€4,10M
Commercial with parking, with terrace, with garden in Stoliv, Montenegro
Commercial with parking, with terrace, with garden
Stoliv, Montenegro
Area 347 m²
Number of floors 3
Modern stylish mini-hotel in the medieval village of Stoliv in the Boko-Kotor Bay.  …
€1,20M
