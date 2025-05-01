Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Old Royal Capital Cetinje
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Villas for sale in Old Royal Capital Cetinje, Montenegro

Zagora
4
Villa Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
Villa 2 bedrooms in Zagora, Montenegro
Villa 2 bedrooms
Zagora, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
A luxury villa with a swimming pool and a panoramic view is for sale in the town of Zagora, …
$853,701
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Zagora, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Zagora, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
A luxurious stone house for sale with a swimming pool and a view of the sea in the town of Z…
$449,616
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Villa 5 bedrooms in Zagora, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Zagora, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
For sale is a beautiful villa with a spectacular view of the sea, located above Zagorski Pij…
$2,96M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Villa 5 bedrooms in Zagora, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Zagora, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
In the town of Zagora, municipality of Kotor, a luxurious villa with a panoramic view of the…
$2,73M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Old Royal Capital Cetinje, Montenegro

with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go