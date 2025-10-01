  1. Realting.com
  Montenegro
  Old Royal Capital Cetinje

New buildings for sale in Old Royal Capital Cetinje

Cetinje
7
Residential quarter Stan 73 m² na Izdavanje – Centar, Cetinje
Residential quarter Stan 73 m² na Izdavanje – Centar, Cetinje
Residential quarter Stan 73 m² na Izdavanje – Centar, Cetinje
Residential quarter Stan 73 m² na Izdavanje – Centar, Cetinje
Residential quarter Stan 73 m² na Izdavanje – Centar, Cetinje
Residential quarter Stan 73 m² na Izdavanje – Centar, Cetinje
Sportski centar, Montenegro
from
$140,833
Prodaje se komforan dvosoban stan površine 73m², smješten na drugom spratu stambene zgrade na mirnoj i atraktivnoj lokaciji u Cetinju.Struktura: ulazni hodnik, dnevni boravak, kuhinja, trpezarija, dvije spavace sobe, kupatilo, ostava i terasa.Stan se nalazi na drugom spratu zgrade bez lifta.
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Cottage Kuća 470 m² na Izdavanje – Centar, Cetinje
Cottage Kuća 470 m² na Izdavanje – Centar, Cetinje
Cottage Kuća 470 m² na Izdavanje – Centar, Cetinje
Cottage Kuća 470 m² na Izdavanje – Centar, Cetinje
Cottage Kuća 470 m² na Izdavanje – Centar, Cetinje
Cottage Kuća 470 m² na Izdavanje – Centar, Cetinje
Sportski centar, Montenegro
from
$3,521
Izdajemo unikatnu vilu sa bazenom i saunom na Cetinju.Vila je ukupne stambene površine 470m2 i nalazi se na placu od 1000m2.Vila posjeduje 4 spavaće sobe, dva kupatila, salon, veliku dnevnu sobu i kuhinju!Izdaje se dugorocno uz obavezan depozit!
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Residential quarter Stan 80 m² na Izdavanje – Centar, Cetinje
Residential quarter Stan 80 m² na Izdavanje – Centar, Cetinje
Residential quarter Stan 80 m² na Izdavanje – Centar, Cetinje
Residential quarter Stan 80 m² na Izdavanje – Centar, Cetinje
Residential quarter Stan 80 m² na Izdavanje – Centar, Cetinje
Residential quarter Stan 80 m² na Izdavanje – Centar, Cetinje
Sportski centar, Montenegro
from
$587
Izdaje se veci lijepo namjesten dvosoban stan na Cetinju.Stan je ukupne kvadrature 80m2 i nalazi se na prvom spratu.Izdaje se na duzi vremenski period uz obavezan depozit!
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Cottage Kuća 200 m² na Prodaju – Centar, Cetinje
Cottage Kuća 200 m² na Prodaju – Centar, Cetinje
Cottage Kuća 200 m² na Prodaju – Centar, Cetinje
Cottage Kuća 200 m² na Prodaju – Centar, Cetinje
Cottage Kuća 200 m² na Prodaju – Centar, Cetinje
Cottage Kuća 200 m² na Prodaju – Centar, Cetinje
Sportski centar, Montenegro
from
$181,910
Prodaje se kuća na Obzovici, površine 200m², smještena na nadmorskoj visini od 820m. Nalazi se na mirnoj lokaciji, na 19 minuta vožnje od Budve i 10 minuta od Cetinja. Struktura: prizemlje i dva sprata, dnevni boravak sa kaminom, kuhinja, tri spavaće sobe, dva kupatila i terasa. Kuća pruža p…
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Prodaju – Centar, Cetinje
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Prodaju – Centar, Cetinje
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Prodaju – Centar, Cetinje
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Prodaju – Centar, Cetinje
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Prodaju – Centar, Cetinje
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Prodaju – Centar, Cetinje
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Prodaju – Centar, Cetinje
Sportski centar, Montenegro
from
$110,319
Prodajem jednosoban stan (45m2) u novogradnji na Cetinju, naselje Gruda. Stan je kompletno opremljen. Posjeduje balkon i istočno je orjentisan i nalazi se na prizemlju. U cijenu je uključeno parking mjesto ispred zgrade i ostava (10m2) koja se nalazi u podrumu.
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Residential quarter Stan 70 m² na Prodaju – Centar, Cetinje
Residential quarter Stan 70 m² na Prodaju – Centar, Cetinje
Residential quarter Stan 70 m² na Prodaju – Centar, Cetinje
Residential quarter Stan 70 m² na Prodaju – Centar, Cetinje
Residential quarter Stan 70 m² na Prodaju – Centar, Cetinje
Residential quarter Stan 70 m² na Prodaju – Centar, Cetinje
Sportski centar, Montenegro
from
$152,569
Prodaje se namjesren dvosoban stan na Cetinju!Stan je ukupne kvadrature 70m2 i idealnog je rasporeda!Pogodan za zivot ali i za investiciju!
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
