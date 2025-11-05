  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  Villa Modern villa with a sea view at the price of an apartment — Krimovica

Villa Modern villa with a sea view at the price of an apartment — Krimovica

, Montenegro
from
$498,932
from
$4,536/m²
;
10
ID: 32958
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/12/2025

Location

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic brick
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    2

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area

Additionally

  • House leased
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Granting of citizenship
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Modern villa with a sea view at the price of an apartment — Krimovica

A new house with stunning panoramic views of the Adriatic, located above the beaches of Jaz, Trsteno and Ploce.

The spacious layout and large rooftop terrace make this home an ideal choice for living by the sea.

• Total house area: 110 m²
• 3 bedrooms, including a master bedroom with a walk-in closet and a private bathroom
• Underfloor heating throughout the house
• Spacious living room with kitchen and access to the yard
• Garage and technical room (40–50 m²)
• Swimming pool and yard (around 50 m²)
• Rooftop terrace — 120 m² with sea and sunset views

, Montenegro
