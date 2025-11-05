Villa Modern villa with a sea view at the price of an apartment — Krimovica

Modern villa with a sea view at the price of an apartment — Krimovica

A new house with stunning panoramic views of the Adriatic, located above the beaches of Jaz, Trsteno and Ploce.

The spacious layout and large rooftop terrace make this home an ideal choice for living by the sea.

• Total house area: 110 m²

• 3 bedrooms, including a master bedroom with a walk-in closet and a private bathroom

• Underfloor heating throughout the house

• Spacious living room with kitchen and access to the yard

• Garage and technical room (40–50 m²)

• Swimming pool and yard (around 50 m²)

• Rooftop terrace — 120 m² with sea and sunset views