Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Nikšić
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Nikšić, Montenegro

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
1 bedroom house in Nikšić, Montenegro
1 bedroom house
Nikšić, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 2
$87,197
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Nikšić, Montenegro

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go