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Apart hotel Chernogore

Bar, Montenegro
from
$202,564
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3
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ID: 5691
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 29/06/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Bar Municipality
  • City
    Bar

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic brick
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2023
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    8

Location on the map

Bar, Montenegro

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Apart hotel Chernogore
Bar, Montenegro
from
$202,564
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