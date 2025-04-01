  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Tivat
  4. Residential quarter Stan 67 m² na Prodaju – Tivat

Residential quarter Stan 67 m² na Prodaju – Tivat

Tivat, Montenegro
from
$248,806
;
4
Leave a request
ID: 28760
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Tivat Municipality
  • Town
    Tivat

About the complex

Prodaje se stan površine 67.24 m2, po strukturi dvosoban, u mirnom naselju u Tivtu, svega pola kilometra od obale. Stan se nalazi na četvrtom spratu, koji je i poslednji i ima pogled na more. Postoji mogućnost kupovine garažnog parking mjesta, kao i parking mjesta ispred zgrade. Aerodrom Tivat se nalazi na 2 km od objekta, dok je Porto Montenegro udaljen 3 km.

Location on the map

Tivat, Montenegro
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Transportation
Finance

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Stan 47 m² na Prodaju – City Kvart, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$704
Residential quarter Stan 52 m² na Izdavanje – Central Point, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$704
Residential quarter Stan 50 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$587
Residential quarter Stan 30 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$293
Residential quarter Stan 75 m² na Izdavanje – Stara Varoš, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$704
You are viewing
Residential quarter Stan 67 m² na Prodaju – Tivat
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$248,806
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Stan 44 m² na Prodaju – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 44 m² na Prodaju – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 44 m² na Prodaju – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 44 m² na Prodaju – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 44 m² na Prodaju – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 44 m² na Prodaju – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 44 m² na Prodaju – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$111,493
Na prodaju jednosoban stan na Starom Aerodromu.Stan je ukupne kvadrature 44m2 i nalazi se na 4. Spratu zgrade iza Sicilije.Prodaje se sa svim stvarima!Trenutno je izdat na godinu dana, mogucnost zadrzavanja klijenata
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Residential quarter Stan 46 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 46 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 46 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 46 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 46 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 46 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 46 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$107,972
Prodaje se jednosoban stan na Zabjelu u izgradnji!Stan je ukupne kvadrature 46m2 i nalazi se na visokom prizemlju!Posjeduje prostranu dnevnu sobu sa trpezarijom i kuhinjom, spavacu sobu, mali hodnik sa mjestom za ormar, kupatilo i terasu.Rok zavrsetka kraj 2025. Godine
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Residential complex Sveti Luka
Residential complex Sveti Luka
Residential complex Sveti Luka
Residential complex Sveti Luka
Residential complex Sveti Luka
Show all Residential complex Sveti Luka
Residential complex Sveti Luka
Pecurice, Montenegro
from
$103,336
An SV apartment complex was built in the elite city, right next to the first sea line, in the area of the Bar Riviera. Luka. The city consists of four-star hotels, modern private villas and has its own bay with crystal clear water. Sea air, warm sun and water have a positive effect on health…
Developer
Montenegro Sun Realty
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Montenegro
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
01.04.2025
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
14.02.2025
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
Property Taxes in Montenegro
06.02.2025
Property Taxes in Montenegro
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
27.12.2024
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
13.12.2023
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
06.11.2023
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
04.09.2023
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
15.03.2023
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
Show all publications