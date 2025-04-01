Residential quarter Stan 105 m² na Prodaju – Blok V, Podgorica

  1. Realting.com
  Montenegro
  Podgorica
  Stan 105 m² na Prodaju – Blok V, Podgorica

Podgorica, Montenegro
$264,063
8
ID: 28189
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  Country
    Montenegro
  Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  City
    Podgorica

About the complex

Prodaje se trosoban stan površine 105 m² u Bloku 5, smješten na šestom spratu stambene zgrade sa liftom (nije posljednji sprat). Stan je orijentisan na sve četiri strane svijeta, što mu pruža izuzetnu osunčanost i prozračnost. Nalazi se na odličnoj lokaciji sa javnim parkingom ispred zgrade. Cijena: 225.000 €.

Location on the map

