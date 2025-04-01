  1. Realting.com
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Izdavanje – Preko Morače, Podgorica

Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$528
;
3
ID: 28162
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  • City
    Podgorica

About the complex

Izdaje se jednosoban stan – Preko Morače (kod Alpe Bara)   📐 Površina: 45 m² 📍 Lokacija: Preko Morače, u blizini Alpe Bara 🏢 Sprat: 5. sprat stambene zgrade (zgrada posjeduje lift) 🚗 Parking: privatno mjesto uključeno u cijenu 💶 Cijena: 450 €   Stan se nalazi na odličnoj lokaciji, u mirnom i uređenom dijelu grada, sa brzom i lakom povezanošću ka svim važnim sadržajima. Kompletno je namješten i funkcionalno organizovan, sastoji se od dnevnog boravka sa kuhinjom i trpezarijom, spavaće sobe, kupatila i terase.   ✅ Useljiv odmah ✅ Parking mjesto uključeno u cijenu ✅ Zgrada sa liftom

Location on the map

Podgorica, Montenegro
Education
Healthcare

Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Izdavanje – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$528
