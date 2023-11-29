UAE
Lustica
Montenegro
Land
Lustica
Lands for sale in Lustica, Montenegro
11 properties total found
Plot of land
Mrkovi, Montenegro
Great opportunity to acquire a project on the seafront! The residential building projec…
€900,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Lustica, Montenegro
The plot with a total area of 26.717 m2 is located on the Lustica peninsula, Vucja Uvala. …
€2,29M
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Lustica, Montenegro
200 m²
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Lustica, Montenegro
300 m²
Land plot with sea views for sale situated ina small village just above Rose on Lustica peni…
€47,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Lustica, Montenegro
6 137 m²
Investment plot with an amazing sea view for sale situated only 8m away from the seaside in …
€1,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Lustica, Montenegro
5 149 m²
Plot for sale on Lustica peninsula, Montenegro.Stunning unspoiled nature, waterfront, unobst…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Lustica, Montenegro
1
1
20 995 m²
Land with a finished project of a 5-star hotel for sale. Located on the Montenegrin peninsul…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Lustica, Montenegro
€585,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Rose, Montenegro
Building plot on Lustica in Klinci. Size 562 m2, has a sea view, exits to the main road. It …
€49,500
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Lustica, Montenegro
Land plots in Zhanitsa plots in the immediate vicinity of the sea. Communications: road, ele…
€84,300
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Lustica, Montenegro
Land area of 10415 m2 is sold. The site is located in Montenegro in the Krashichi district, …
€1,30M
Recommend
Leave a request
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
