Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Land
  4. Lustica

Lands for sale in Lustica, Montenegro

11 properties total found
Plot of land in Mrkovi, Montenegro
Plot of land
Mrkovi, Montenegro
  Great opportunity to acquire a project on the seafront! The residential building projec…
€900,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Lustica, Montenegro
Plot of land
Lustica, Montenegro
The plot with a total area of ​​26.717 m2 is located on the Lustica peninsula, Vucja Uvala. …
€2,29M
Leave a request
Plot of land in Lustica, Montenegro
Plot of land
Lustica, Montenegro
Area 200 m²
Price on request
Leave a request
Plot of land in Lustica, Montenegro
Plot of land
Lustica, Montenegro
Area 300 m²
Land plot with sea views for sale situated ina small village just above Rose on Lustica peni…
€47,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Lustica, Montenegro
Plot of land
Lustica, Montenegro
Area 6 137 m²
Investment plot with an amazing sea view for sale situated only 8m away from the seaside in …
€1,50M
Leave a request
Plot of land in Lustica, Montenegro
Plot of land
Lustica, Montenegro
Area 5 149 m²
Plot for sale on Lustica peninsula, Montenegro.Stunning unspoiled nature, waterfront, unobst…
Price on request
Leave a request
Plot of land in Lustica, Montenegro
Plot of land
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 20 995 m²
Land with a finished project of a 5-star hotel for sale. Located on the Montenegrin peninsul…
Price on request
Leave a request
Plot of land in Lustica, Montenegro
Plot of land
Lustica, Montenegro
€585,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Rose, Montenegro
Plot of land
Rose, Montenegro
Building plot on Lustica in Klinci. Size 562 m2, has a sea view, exits to the main road. It …
€49,500
Leave a request
Plot of land in Lustica, Montenegro
Plot of land
Lustica, Montenegro
Land plots in Zhanitsa plots in the immediate vicinity of the sea. Communications: road, ele…
€84,300
Leave a request
Plot of land in Lustica, Montenegro
Plot of land
Lustica, Montenegro
Land area of 10415 m2 is sold. The site is located in Montenegro in the Krashichi district, …
€1,30M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir