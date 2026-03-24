Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Lustica
  4. Residential
  5. Condo

Condos for sale in Lustica, Montenegro

Condo Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Condo 8 bedrooms in Lustica, Montenegro
Condo 8 bedrooms
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 510 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale is a multi-level residential complex consisting of two houses located on the penins…
$1,85M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Lustica, Montenegro

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go