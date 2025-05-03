Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Ljesnica
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Ljesnica, Montenegro

apartments
8
houses
15
23 properties total found
5 bedroom house in Ljesnica, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Ljesnica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Three-storey house for sale in the area of ​​Dobra Voda, municipality Bar. The area of ​​the…
$766,898
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Ljesnica, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Ljesnica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
For sale a one bedroom apartment in a small residential building in Dobre Voda, Bar. The…
$103,635
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Ljesnica, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Ljesnica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Modern house in Dobra Voda, near the city of Bar. The area of ​​the house is 97 m2, and t…
$107,902
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Ljesnica, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Ljesnica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
This beautiful house in Dobre Vode, Bar, combines comfort and natural surroundings, ideal fo…
$410,029
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Ljesnica, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Ljesnica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
On a spacious plot of 660 m2, within walking distance from the sea, in the area Dobra Voda, …
$971,059
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Ljesnica, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Ljesnica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Modern house in Dobre Vode, near the city of Budva. The area of ​​the house is 200 m2, an…
$347,177
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Ljesnica, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Ljesnica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Tiny house in Dobre Vode, not far from the Veliki Pjesak beach. This is the one-storey ho…
$93,271
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Ljesnica, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Ljesnica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Apartment for sale in a luxury complex on the first line, just 50 meters from the sea. The c…
$300,541
Leave a request
6 bedroom house in Ljesnica, Montenegro
6 bedroom house
Ljesnica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
For sale a two-story house with 6 apartments in a quiet location near the sea. The house is …
$362,722
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Ljesnica, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Ljesnica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
An excellent and almost ready investment offer is offered for sale! Large house with apartme…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Ljesnica, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Ljesnica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 225 m²
$298,717
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Ljesnica, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Ljesnica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
One and two bedroom apartments for sale in Dobra Voda. The apartments have an area from …
$120,146
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Ljesnica, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Ljesnica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
For Sale: 4-Story Residential Complex in Dobra Voda with a Pool and Stunning Sea View! T…
$90,474
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Ljesnica, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Ljesnica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Apartments for sale in a complex with a swimming pool in Dobra Voda, near the town of Bar. …
$139,612
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Ljesnica, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Ljesnica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
House for sale in Dobri Vode, a settlement located on the border of two municipalities - Ulc…
$290,178
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Ljesnica, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Ljesnica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
One bedroom apartment for sale in Dobra Voda in a quiet location. The apartment has an area …
$79,799
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Ljesnica, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ljesnica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
House for sale in Bar, Dobra Voda in the Sunset Villas complex - a complex of villas which i…
$565,461
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Ljesnica, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Ljesnica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
The 82 square meter home has been carefully designed to provide a comfortable living space. …
$176,179
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Ljesnica, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ljesnica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Introducing a stunning new villa in Dobre Vode, designed for modern living with all the comf…
$441,060
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Ljesnica, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Ljesnica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
A cozy three-story house for sale in a picturesque area. The total area of the house is …
$248,724
Leave a request
9 bedroom house in Ljesnica, Montenegro
9 bedroom house
Ljesnica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 9
We offer for sale a spacious, large house with flats and apartments in the town of Pečurice.…
$466,357
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Ljesnica, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Ljesnica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Welcome to these stunning apartments in Dobra Voda, an idyllic location for those seeking pe…
$134,725
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Ljesnica, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Ljesnica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
This elegant home in Dobra Voda offers a unique combination of comfort, space and natural be…
$290,178
Leave a request

Properties features in Ljesnica, Montenegro

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go