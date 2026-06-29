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Short-term rental flats and apartments in Kotor, Montenegro

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2 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Kotor, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Apartment for daily rent is located in seaside resort in Boka Bay, across Perast. It has dir…
$209
per night
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1 bedroom apartment in Kotor, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Apartment for daily rent is located in seaside resort in Boka Bay, across Perast. It has dir…
Price on request
Leave a request
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