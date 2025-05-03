Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Kotor
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Apartment

Monthly rent of flats and apartments in Kotor, Montenegro

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Kotor, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 2
The apartment is located in Sveti Stasije, second line from the sea.It has a total of 120m2 …
$1,130
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Realting.com
Go