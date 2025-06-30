Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Kotor
  4. Long-term rental

Monthly rent of real estate in Kotor, Montenegro

2 properties total found
Land 1 bedroom in Kotor, Montenegro
Land 1 bedroom
Kotor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 398 m²
Floor 1
Real Estate MontenegroA plot of 1,116 m² with a commercial hall of 398 m² (gross area) for r…
$4,688
per month
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
4 bedroom house in Kotor, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Kotor, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Area 300 m²
The structure of the villa: 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, kitchen - living room, swimming pool, b…
$698
per month
Agency
GATE Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Realting.com
