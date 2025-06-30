Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Kotor
  4. Residential
  5. Penthouse

Penthouses for sale in Kotor, Montenegro

Penthouse Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Kotor, Montenegro
TOP TOP
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Kotor, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Floor 3/3
$355,734
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go