Seaview Apartments for Sale in Kotor, Montenegro

21 property total found
4 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
4 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Apartment in a beautiful residential complex, with an area of 150 m2 with panoramic views o…
$373,818
1 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 64 m²
Floor 1/4
A2-1177. Complex in Montenegro at the very coast of Boka Bay of the Adriatic Sea.Complex co…
$190,373
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Kotor, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Spacious two-story 2-bedroom apartment with beautiful views of the bay. The Old Town can be …
$198,628
Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
3 bedroom apartment in Kotor, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 198 m²
"Dream House" is built on the slope of the mountains, which were once considered the souther…
$526,310
Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Kotor, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 127 m²
"Dream House" is built on the slope of the mountains, which were once considered the souther…
$299,982
Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
4 bedroom apartment in Kotor, Montenegro
4 bedroom apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 253 m²
"Dream House" is built on the slope of the mountains, which were once considered the souther…
$668,034
Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Condo 1 bedroom in Kotor, Montenegro
Condo 1 bedroom
Kotor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Number of floors 5
Price on request
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Kotor, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 282 m²
Spacious penthouse for sale with a large terrace, in a residential complex in the city of Ko…
$805,248
Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 1/4
A2-1177-2. Complex in Montenegro at the very coast of Boka Bay of the Adriatic Sea.Complex …
$156,439
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Kotor, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 156 m²
Floor 4
A5-262. Penthouse with panoramic views of the bay and mountains, KotorPenthouse for sale wit…
$838,067
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 156 m²
Floor 4
Sale Kotor No. 2680. For sale a spacious penthouse with a large terrace, in a residential co…
$907,411
1 bedroom apartment in Kotor, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Housing estate in Montenegro on the bank of the Kotorsky Gulf Adriatic Sea.     The complex …
Price on request
1 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Square: 1-Palnyaot555M2-OO160000 € 2 Spalniot62M2-OO210000 € 3PALNI100M2-370000 € Pen…
$166,659
Agency
GATE Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
3 bedroom apartment in Kotor, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 126 m²
The apartment is located in the complex in the picturesque place of Boko-Kotor Bay - in Kind…
$287,386
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Kotor, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Luxurious furnished 2 bedroom apartment with incredible views of the Old Town and the sea. T…
$253,385
Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
3 bedroom apartment in Kotor, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 175 m²
Description Tivat, Kava district. New apartment with three bedrooms and their own site The h…
$378,404
3 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Floor 3/3
Sale of Kotor No. 2220. 2 bedrooms, 1 children's room, plus 1 room with a balcony, 2 bathroo…
$324,419
2 bedroom apartment in Kotor, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
For sale furnished three-bedroom apartment with an area of 68 m2, in a beautiful place Zlatn…
$223,045
2 bedroom apartment in Kotor, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
A two bedroom apartment in a newer building with a yard and a swimming pool is for sale. The…
$180,842
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Kotor, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Floor 2/3
text
$226,747
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom apartment in Kotor, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Floor 4/2
А5-238. Three bedroom apartment in Kotor with sea view For sale Three bedroom apartment with…
Price on request
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
