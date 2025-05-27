Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Kotor Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. Mansion
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Mansions for Sale in Kotor Municipality, Montenegro

Mansion 15 rooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Mansion 15 rooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 15
Area 450 m²
We present an exquisite stone villa located on the shore of a bay in a picturesque area of t…
$3,43M
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Mansion 3 bedrooms in Prcanj, Montenegro
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Prcanj, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
We offer for sale a beautiful and cozy two-story house located in the seaside village of Prc…
$1,13M
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Mansion 7 bedrooms in Morinj, Montenegro
Mansion 7 bedrooms
Morinj, Montenegro
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
An old country estate on a huge plot of land in the village of Morinj, Bay of Kotor. Around …
$1,10M
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
