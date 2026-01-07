  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Kolašin Municipality
  4. New houses

New Build Houses in Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro

Kolasin
1
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Villa BUY WITH CRYPTO — earn in euros! Reliable investments with guaranteed income.
Villa BUY WITH CRYPTO — earn in euros! Reliable investments with guaranteed income.
Villa BUY WITH CRYPTO — earn in euros! Reliable investments with guaranteed income.
Villa BUY WITH CRYPTO — earn in euros! Reliable investments with guaranteed income.
Villa BUY WITH CRYPTO — earn in euros! Reliable investments with guaranteed income.
Show all Villa BUY WITH CRYPTO — earn in euros! Reliable investments with guaranteed income.
Villa BUY WITH CRYPTO — earn in euros! Reliable investments with guaranteed income.
Kolasin, Montenegro
from
$483,975
VAT
Finishing options Finished
BUY WITH CRYPTO — earn in euros! Reliable investments with guaranteed income. Mountain Retreat by Dukley — your mountain home that generates income. The northern region of Montenegro is a priority of the government development program, ensuring year-round tourist flow. By investing …
Agency
DOO MNG Built
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DOO MNG Built
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
On the map
Realting.com
Go