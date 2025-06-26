Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Kamenovo
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Apartments for sale in Kamenovo, Montenegro

1 BHK
4
Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Kamenovo, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Kamenovo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 1
A luxuriously furnished two-bedroom apartment is for sale, with 55 m² registered in the prop…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Kamenovo, Montenegro

with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go