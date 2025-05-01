Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Ivanovici
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Ivanovici, Montenegro

Apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Ivanovici, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Ivanovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Floor 1
We present to you a refined two-bedroom apartment located in a luxurious residential complex…
$338,511
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Ivanovici, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Ivanovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 2
For sale luxury modern apartment with sea views in Ivanovichi, Budva. This brand new apartme…
$181,143
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
CRASSULA Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Ivanovici, Montenegro

with Garden
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go