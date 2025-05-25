Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Igalo, Montenegro

Villa 15 bedrooms in Igalo, Montenegro
Villa 15 bedrooms
Igalo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 15
Area 740 m²
Price on request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
For sale a stunning villa with a swimming pool. Located 5 km from the city of Igalo. The vil…
$435,267
Villa 9 bedrooms in Igalo, Montenegro
Villa 9 bedrooms
Igalo, Montenegro
Rooms 14
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 5
Area 247 m²
Mediterranean, semi-detached villa in the immediate vicinity of the sea in Herceg Novi. The …
Price on request
