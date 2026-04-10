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Studio apartments in Igalo, Montenegro

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3 properties total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Igalo, Montenegro
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Igalo, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 2
A bright and spacious turnkey studio with an area of 40 square meters in a new closed-type c…
$143,965
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Studio apartment in Igalo, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Igalo, Montenegro
Area 23 m²
Floor 2
Herceg Novi Igalo   Studio apartment 23 m2 renovated in a residential building, equipp…
$71,287
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Studio apartment in Igalo, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Igalo, Montenegro
Area 25 m²
Herceg Novi Igalo   We sell a magnificent apartment, studio 25 m2 new building in Igal…
$73,870
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