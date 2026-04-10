Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Igalo
  4. Long-term rental
  5. House

Long-term rent of houses in Igalo, Montenegro

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Long term rental house with four apartments in Gomila, Herceg Novi in Igalo, Montenegro
Long term rental house with four apartments in Gomila, Herceg Novi
Igalo, Montenegro
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
TOP023 A well-maintained house in Gomila, Herceg Novi is available for rent, featuring fo…
$2,866
per month
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go