Offices for Sale in Igalo, Montenegro

сommercial property
3
1 property total found
Office 25 m² in Igalo, Montenegro
Office 25 m²
Igalo, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Number of floors 1
Non-residential premises for sale in Igalo, Herceg Novi. 200 meters from the highway and 800…
$79,070
Agency
Black Mount
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
